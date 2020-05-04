Two North Country health care centers to reopen Monday

The University of Vermont Health Network is reopening two health centers on Monday in New York's North Country.

The Crown Point Health Center and the High Peaks Health Center in Wilmington will now be open from 7:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays.

Patients can expect to be screened for COVID-19 symptoms and are required to wear a mask. We're told masks will be provided at the door and patients will have the option to wait in their car to reduce time in the waiting room.

Until the Crown Point and High Peaks Health Centers resume operations five days a week, patients can receive care via virtual visits or in person Monday through Friday at the Au Sable Forks Health Center, Elizabethtown Community Health Center, Smith House Health Center in Willsboro, or Westport Health Center.