Two Vermonters heading to Special Olympics World Games

The Special Olympics World Games begins on March 14 in Abu Dhabi. Two Vermonters are headed there. One is serving as a goodwill ambassador, while the other is competing in the pool.

Four times a week, Kate Bove swims at The Edge in Essex.

"I'm excited. I'm honored. I'm a little nervous. I'm a lot of emotions," Bove said.

This isn't Bove's first time venturing outside the country for Special Olympics. In 2003, She visited Ireland for the World Games.

"I'm looking forward to being in a part of the world that I haven't been to before," Bove said. "I've never been before, learning about culture and just meeting people from all over the world."

You won't find a better ambassador for the Special Olympics than Bove. She joined the program after moving to Vermont nearly 25 years ago.

"It's important for us to see Kate taking care of herself and being active," Bove's father James Bove said. "It's given Kate a great structure. It gave our family and Kate an instant community of people that we could relate to," including people like Cpl. Brianne Williamson of the South Burlington Police Department.

Brianne met Kate about eight years ago during a Special Olympics medal ceremony.

"I do it for the athletes and I've gotten to meet some pretty amazing people and that's been really priceless for me," Cpl. Williamson said.

She is also headed to Dubai. She was selected to take part in the Law Enforcement Torch Run.

"It's law enforcement officers from all over the world coning together to support these athletes," Cpl. Williamson said.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run takes place a few weeks before the games. Cpl. Williamson and other police officers will be running the United Emirates for two weeks, spreading the word about the world games.

"I'm looking forward to it. It's a lot of miles, but it's really spreading the message that is Special Olympics, and that's inclusion," Cpl. Williamson said.

"It's taught me how to be a strong self-advocate, and it's taught me that it's all about attitude and the way I look at myself, " Bove said. "And thanks to Special Olympics, I look at myself as a strong, beautiful human."