Two Williston schools closed after staff member visits out-of-state hotel

Two Williston schools will be closed Monday after officials say a staff member stayed at an out-of-state hotel where other guests had confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The Champlain Valley School District says the Williston school staff member stayed at the hotel at the end of February break. Since then, officials learned that many positive COVID-19 cases were confirmed with guests who stayed at that same hotel.

Right now, we don't know what the name of the hotel is or what state it's in.

We're told the staff member is now self-quarantining at home after sharing that they had some cold symptoms.

As a result, Allen Brook School and Williston Central School will be closed Monday.

Officials say there is no confirmation that the staff member's symptoms are connected to the coronavirus outbreak.