Two people are arrested in Barre City, accused of trafficking heroin.

Eric Vasquez (26) and Alex Rodriguez (23), both of Springfield Massachusetts, are due in court on Monday.

Vasquez, who had an active felony warrant, was located by police at a residence on Park Street Saturday night. Police found him and Rodriguez with 160 bags of suspected heroin and over 200 grams of Marijuana.

Police say they found a handgun in Rodriguez's bag as well.