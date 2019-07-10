Two arrested in church robbery

Police have arrested two people in connection with a vandalism at two churches in Richford.

Last week, someone emptied a fire extinguisher inside the All Saints Church and caused damage throughout the building.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Department says a similar incident happened at the First Baptist Church, the same day as that first vandalism.

Police have now arrested 18-year-old Raven Hendrix and 20-year-old Andrew Harrison.

Police recovered numerous stolen items from the churches from their home.