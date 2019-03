Six people sustained non-life-threatening injuries Friday during a two-car crash on Route 7 in Shaftsbury.

Police say it happened just before 9:30 p.m., when one driver tried to pass another car by crossing into the southbound lane. The car collided with another vehicle head-on.

Both cars were heavily damaged, but all occupants were wearing their seat belts.

The driver who caused the crash is scheduled to appear in court in June.