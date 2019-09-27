Two dogs, one man injured in camper fire

A man is recovering from burns after two campers went up in flames in Orange and we know two dogs died in the fire.

It happened early Thursday morning on Smith Road.

Firefighters say the cause of the flames centered on a wood stove.

They say the metal stove piping was full of creosote, that the aluminum siding on campers isn't made for metal stove pipes, and that the smoke alarms weren't working properly.

One man was taken to the hospital with burns across his body, after police say he fell asleep and woke up to smoke filling the camper.