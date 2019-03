Vermont Fish & Wildlife announced that two fish were caught in 2018 and have been certified as new state records.

In April, Burlington angler Mike Elwood landed a new Vermont record Redhorse Sucker while fishing on the Winooski River in Colchester.

And then in August, Alan Franchot of Richmond caught a record Lake Herring on Lake Champlain. It's only the third of its kind to be entered into Vermont's record fish program.