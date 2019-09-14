Two house fires in North Hero

Multiple fire crews had their hands full early Saturday morning battling two structure fires on Holiday Point Road.

All five crews from Grand Isle County and another from the town of Swanton responded to the scene a little before 1:30 a.m..

Fire officials say windy conditions pushed the fire to trees, a shed and then to the second home. The second home's owners were in the house at the time of the fire. They made it out safely. Overall, there were no injuries.

The first home is a total loss.