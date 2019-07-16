Two in serious condition after crash closes Route 15 for hours

Route 15 is back open Tuesday morning, but now two people are in the hospital with serious injuries after a multi-car crash in Morristown.

Police say around 3:30 p.m. Monday, they responded to crash involving three cars west of Mountain View Snack Bar.

An investigation revealed Malcom Putvain's car crossed the center line and clipped a 17-year-old's car.

Putvain's car crashed head on into Rebekah Martin's car.

Putvain and Martin had to be extracted from their cars and flown by DHART to the hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities say they are in critical condition, but Perry was uninjured.