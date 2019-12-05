Inmates barricade themselves in cell, forces another Vermont prison lockdown

A local prison is back to normal, after two inmates locked themselves in a cell.

This comes just a few weeks after a barricade situation at another corrections center.

Police say two inmates barricaded themselves in a cell at the Marble Valley Correctional Center in Rutland Wednesday and refused to listen to officers.

A special response team jumped into action and we're told everything was resolved without anything getting hurt.

During that time, the other inmates were put on a lockdown.

Two a half weeks ago, the special response team was at the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield.

We're told there was an attempted take-over, with inmates fighting and barricading themselves.

An officer was hurt.