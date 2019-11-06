Hunters' guns, truck confiscated after alleged poaching in Middlebury

Two young men had their guns and a truck confiscated after being accused of poaching in Middlebury, and game wardens say this isn't their first time.

It all started on Sunday when someone reported suspicious activity near the Abbey Pond trailhead. Vermont Fish and Wildlife officials say Winston Forbes, 18 of Salibury, and another minor under 18 were in the process of unloading a buck they had shot illegally an hour before in Cornwall.

We're told the two have been under investigation for a string of wildlife crimes and are linked to at least five illegally killed deer and a wild turkey.

Authorities say the men’s weapons and a 2020 Chevy Silverado were seized and are currently impounded at the New Haven State Police barracks.

The animals were shot from the road and some at night.