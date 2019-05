Two men have been arrested in connection to a burglary that happened on May 5.

State Police say Stephen MacNevins, 39, and Nicholas Pinto, 30, both of St. Johnsbury, forced their way into 802 Automotive in Corinth and stole batteries and cash.

Both men are scheduled to appear in Orange County Court in July. They face multiple charges including Burglary, Unlawful Mischief, and Petit Larceny.