Two men arrested, police say they are responsible for string of crimes

Burlington Police arrest two men they say are responsible for a string of crimes committed in Burlington, South Burlington, and Colchester in recent weeks.

The crimes took place between June 26 and July 11.

36-year-old Eric Breeyear of Burlington and 28-year-old Tyler Sears, who is currently listed as homeless have been charged with grand larceny, identity theft, and possession of stolen property.

Breeyear and Sears were previously being sought by police for stolen bicycles on the UVM Campus. Click here to read more.

The arrests close five criminal cases for Burlington Police, one for South Burlington Police, one for Colchester Police and one warrant for Williston Police.

Authorities say with more search warrants anticipated, it could result in more evidence thinking them to other crimes.