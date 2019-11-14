Two men charged with sexual assault to be released from jail

Police say two men will be released from jail after committing sexual assaults against underage girls.

Robert Wood will be released on Sunday.

Police say there's a good chance he could sexually assault another girl.

If he does, police say it would likely be a young girl who knows him.

Police say he plans to live in Winooski.

William Rangnow will be released on Tuesday.

Police say he plans to live in Burlington and will be under their supervision.

If Rangnow were to sexually assault someone else, his victims would most likely be teenage girls, and he may find them online and convince them to meet him in person.