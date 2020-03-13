Two men fail to get away from police during cocaine bust

Brattleboro Police say two men tried to get away with drug charges by jumping out a window and flushing crack down the toilet. But they were caught and will be in court Monday.

Matthew Sinclair and Jorge Delaoz are charged with selling drugs from an apartment at 50 Central Street in Brattleboro.

Police say they sold cocaine base to a confidential informant in January and February.

Officers say they saw Sinclair cooking cocaine on the stove.

On Thursday when a team went inside the apartment to arrest them, they say Delaoz tried to get away by jumping out of a second story window.

Sinclair is accused of trying to flush 37 grams of cocaine base down the toilet.