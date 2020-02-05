Two-part storm expected to bring hazardous travel conditions

A two-part winter storm is expected to bring hazardous travel conditions and possible school closures over the next two days.

Forecasters say snow is expected to move in Wednesday night. That will change over to sleet and freezing rain later on Thursday. A second batch of precipitation will hit Thursday and Friday, eventually bringing upwards of 8-12" snow in the north, and 4-8" in the south.

The National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Watches across central and northern Vermont and northern New York. Winter Weather Advisories have been issued across southern Vermont.

VTrans officials say to plan on hazardous road conditions that could impact several morning or evening commute cycles on Thursday and Friday.