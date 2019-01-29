Police: Two pedestrians injured in multi-car crash

Two pedestrians were taken to the hospital for serious injuries, after a crash involving several cars in Williston.

It happened on Saint George Road near Laclair Lane Monday night around 10 p.m.

Police say four cars were involved in the crash and that two pedestrians were taken to the hospital for serious injuries.

Williston Fire officials say that area is dangerous because of blind corners and little reaction time.

The crash is under investigation, but at this time there are no criminal charges related to the crash.