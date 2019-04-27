Two people hospitalized after head-on crash

A head-on crash in Fairfax sent two people to the hospital Friday.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. outside Erica's American Diner on Main Street.

State police say an SUV attempted to turn left on a nearby street, saw traffic coming, then turned back towards its own lane. An oncoming black truck collided with the SUV in the process.

The two people in the truck were taken to the hospital. The driver of the SUV refused treatment on scene.

No arrests have been made in connection to the crash.