Two people seriously injured in Route 15 crash in Cambridge

A Cambridge crash has two people fighting to recover in the hospital.

Police say a 72-year-old man crossed the double yellow line and hit a pick up truck driven by a 47-year-old man Wednesday night around 4:30 p.m. on Route 15 in Cambridge.

The driver who reportedly caused the crash has life-threatening injuries and the person he hit has serious injuries.

Police say another driver crashed into the first car after it stopped in the road, but she wasn't hurt.

The roadway was closed for about three hours while crews investigated and cleaned up the scene.