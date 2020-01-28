Two possible cases of Coronavirus in New Hampshire

Thousands are sick and more than 100 people are dead as the fast-moving Coronavirus continues to spread in China.

Now, two people in New Hampshire are in isolation, waiting to see if they have the disease.

They are waiting at Littleton and Concord hospitals.

The state health and human services department says both people recently traveled to Wuhan in China and developed respiratory symptoms.

Littleton Regional Healthcare released a statement, providing more information about the person in that hospital.

According to a spokesperson, they're taking care of a New Hampshire student who showed up at the emergency department a few days ago with mild flu-like symptoms.

That student was put in intensive care room to prevent cross contamination.

We expect to hear the results of the testing either Tuesday or Wednesday.

Several Democratic Senators are calling on the U.S. Health Department to do more to stop the spread of Coronavirus.

A group of 31 senators sent a letter to the department's secretary requesting updates on the Trump Administrations response to the outbreak and what's being done to keep families safe.

That includes New York senators Kirsten Gillibrand and Chuck Schumer, New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan and Massachusetts senator Elizabeth Warren.