Two recovering from crash in Colchester

Two people are recovering from a head-on crash in Colchester.

Two cars crashed around 5:30 PM on Route 7 near the Milton border.

One person walked away from the crash, and another was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Two pets were in one of the cars they were also safe.

"It's very important to focus on the road, focus on the task at hand which is driving and moving your vehicle safely down the roadway, keeping it out of the path of other vehicles, pedestrians, or other users of the roadway," said Colchester officer Zachary Roy.

The crash backed up traffic for about an hour.

Police are investigating exactly what caused the crash.