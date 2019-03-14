Two sent to Boston for serious burns after Newfane fire

Two people were taken to Boston for serious burns after an apartment fire in Newfane.

Firefighters say one of the victims woke up to the sound and smell of flames early Wednesday morning around 3:30 a.m.

The fire is not considered suspicious.

They're not identifying the exact cause, but say it could have something to do with smoking materials left in the area.

We are told it started on the first floor of the apartment and spread to the second.

They say the apartment suffered extensive damage, estimated to be around $25,000.

Robert Black and Casey Savage were taken to Boston to a burn unit for treatment of serious burns from the fire.

