Two studies in progress in South Burlington

South Burlington City Council is debating whether to build more homes or conserve land.

Council is looking at two studies. The first one focuses on the remaining open spaces in the city and whether the city should develop them, while the second study looks at traffic patterns from I-89 and if and where the city should build more homes to accommodate commuters.

Regarding open space, City Council Vice-Chair Meaghan Emery says council is looking to see which pieces of land should be developed and which should be preserved. She says some people are concerned that developing the remaining open land does not comply with their energy goals and does not protect important natural resources. Emery says out of the 25 parcels of land, there’s a fair portion where the city still has pastures and farms. The city is looking at the ecosystems to determine where the most sensitive areas are in the city.

“We really wanted to have a broad diversity of ecosystems so we’re not only looking at waterways. We’re also looking at forests. We’re looking at fields. We’re looking at birds and raptors in addition to the amphibians and the mammals that make up our natural ecosystem,” Emery said. “Everything that runs off of the asphalt that we’re standing on has to go somewhere and if it goes into our brook, it will run directly into the lake without any filtration and that’s why it’s so important for us to maintain that soil that has all of those plants that really filters out all of those pollutants before they get into our lake.”

Regarding the possibility of building more homes, Emery says they’re looking at an I-89 traffic study that could help them pinpoint where commuters are coming from. She says the important question is whether they plan to stay in South Burlington and whether the city should build more homes to accommodate them.

“I also wanted to know more about what the goals of those people who are commuting in terms of their housing. Are they willing to move here to Chittenden County or do they like their two-car lot up in Georgia?” Emery said. “I think we have to understand that before we simply build thinking we're going to serve a purpose when we may not be serving a real purpose."

Emery says they’re also considering mixed-use construction on Kimball Avenue and Hinesburg Road.

Emery says they have extended the studies for the next three months to get a better understanding of how the studies line up and what different tools they can use to meet their goals. That could meet implementing regulations, purchasing more land, or using more open space.