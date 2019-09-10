Two veterans arrested during F-35 sit-in at Leahy office

Two veterans concerned about F-35 jets coming to Vermont were arrested Monday after police cited them for trespassing during a sit-in at Sen. Patrick Leahy's office in Burlington.

Police cited Rosanne Greco and Roger Bourassa after they sat in the senator's office for a couple of hours trying to get Leahy to sign a list of demands related to the next-generation fighter jet. Those ranged from having the jets fly more before coming to Burlington to buying homes in noise zones to holding more public hearings.

Both told us they have been protesting the planes' arrival for a while, but feel the senator isn't listening.

"For eight years we've been trying to get him to listen to us, meet with us. Now we're just asking him to do the moral thing. Maybe this will do it," said Greco.

Bourassa says it was worth getting arrested.

"Many great people have been arrested for a good cause. And this is a good cause for me," he said.

They are due in court next Thursday.

The Vermont National Guard has said the planes will be here within a couple of weeks.