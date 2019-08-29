Two women accused of forging checks

LUDLOW, Vt. (WCAX) Two women are accused of forging checks and cashing them over a two month period.
Ludlow Police says Alexis Parker wrote herself several checks to herself and her two friends that belonged to her grandfather.
Police say a total of 30 checks were forged with a value of over $24,000.
Police say Jenna Strong-Lawson was one of the friends involved.
Strong-Lawson is accused of cashing in 7 checks with a total value of over $3,000.
Both are cited to appear in Windsor County Superior Court.