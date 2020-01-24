U-Haul will no longer hire smokers

The Vermont U-Haul company will no longer hire workers who smoke nicotine products as of February.

They join other U-Haul outlets in 20 other states and say it makes the company healthier.

U-Haul did not comment on WCAX on Friday.

The Vermont Department of Health endorses similar actions taken by businesses to limit nicotine use in the workplace and programs to help workers quit.

The Department did not comment about U-haul, but said it's continually monitoring new tobacco control practices.

"We support employers in providing wellness activities and opportunities for employees to be healthy, across the board," Department Of Health Ashwinee Kulkarni said. "We will continue to look at what the CDC recommends and other evidence-based practices that come out of the research."

The American Lung Association says 21 states allow employers to have nicotine-free workplace policies they include Vermont and Massachusetts

Twenty-nine states and DC have smoker protection laws, including New Hampshire, New York, and Maine.