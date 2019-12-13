UK’s Johnson claims Brexit mandate as Tories secure majority

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the largest Conservative majority since the 1980s shows that getting Brexit done has now proved to be the will of the British people.

In a jubilant speech to party supporters, Johnson stressed that Britain will leave the European Union by Jan. 31.

“We will get Brexit done on time by Jan 31,” he said. "No ifs, no buts, no maybes.”

Johnson also said that his government has to represent all corners of the United Kingdom. The Conservatives won a number of seats that had voted for the main opposition Labour Party for decades.

Results pouring in early Friday showed Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservatives easily winning at least 363 of the 650 seats in the House of Commons, ensuring it will form a majority government.

EU leaders began gathering Friday morning to discuss Britain’s departure from the bloc. While many leaders are saddened to see the U.K. leave, most appear to be breathing a sigh of relief that they can now get on with European business.

Britain is due to leave the EU by Jan. 31 and talks can then commence over the future trading arrangements. After Brexit, Britain will remain in the EU's tariff-free single market until the end of 2020.

After congratulating Johnson on his victory, new EU Council President Charles Michel said that “we expect as soon as possible the vote by the British parliament on the withdrawal agreement.”

Regarding the future relationship, Michel said the EU is ready to negotiate "close cooperation in the future with the U.K.”

U.K. markets have reacted positively to the British election results that have handed Boris Johnson's Conservatives a majority in Parliament.

The prevailing view among investors is that the results have eased, if not quite erased, some of the uncertainty that has been hobbling the British economy ever since the country voted to leave the European Union in June 2016.

The pound and British stocks jumped higher . The currency spiked 2 cents against the dollar to $1.3450 late Thursday, when the first exit polls were made public, and held onto its gains. The FTSE 100 index of leading British shares rose 1.6% upon opening on Friday.

Longer term, it still remains unclear how Johnson will steer the economy, particularly since so much of Britain's future trade relations remain to be negotiated once it has left the EU.

Sarah Carlson, senior vice president at credit ratings agency Moody’s, says “Brexit-related uncertainty is unlikely to abate for more than a few months.”

Prominent European center-left politicians are lamenting the opposition Labour Party’s defeat in the British election, though one is suggesting that the party’s ambiguous stance on Brexit was to blame.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said during the campaign that he would be neutral in any future referendum on Britain's membership of the European Union — a stance that caused much confusion.

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said in Brussels at a summit of EU leaders that “to me as a Social Democrat, it's sad. But that's how it is.”

Germany’s minister for Europe, Michael Roth, had a blunter verdict on Labour’s campaign. In a tweet addressed to “our British friends,” he wrote that social democrats “should never be neutral” when it comes to Europe.

He added: “Progressives are & remain Internationalists & passionate Europeans. If you don't get it, you will go down. Really sorry!”

With all but one of the U.K. constituency results in, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservatives have won 364 of the 650 seats in the House of Commons, ensuring it will form a majority government. That’s up 47 on the 2017 election. Meanwhile, Labour lost 59 seats and has 203, its worst showing since 1935.

