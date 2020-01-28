UNH president: Job reductions coming after financial review

The University of New Hampshire's president says the school anticipates a reduction of jobs after a consulting group reviewed its finances.

University President James Dean Jr. made the announcement in a letter to faculty, staff and students on Monday. He said there's no list of affected employees and UNH isn't able to project how large the reduction will be. He tells Seacoastonline.com some employees have expressed frustration and have called for more information. The review was released earlier this month.

The university said it could realize benefits greater than $12 million, or approximately 2% of its operating budget, over the next two years through implementing the recommendations.

