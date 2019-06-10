UNH starts center for acoustics research and education

The University of New Hampshire has started a new center focused on the science of sound.

The university currently focuses on underwater acoustics. The new Center for Acoustics Research and Education will initially focus on environmental acoustics, which takes into account sound movement through the air, on land, and under water. It will support expansion into fields like music, speech and medicine.

Anthony Lyons, the center's associate director for research, said he's already heard from industry and government partners interested in opportunities for professional development and collaboration.

