UNH students report man filming them in showers

Police are increasing patrols at the University of New Hampshire after several students reported a man taking video them as they showered.

WMUR-TV reports that campus police in Durham received several reports Friday afternoon about a man using a smartphone to film them while they were in the shower in their dormitories.

The man was described as college-aged, and officials said he was wearing a dark sweatshirt and gold chain.

Information from: WMUR-TV

