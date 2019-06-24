UNH to help residents learn how to boost pollinators

The University of New Hampshire is going to help residents who want to support the state's pollinators by creating wildflower meadows.

The university says pollinators such as bees are critical for New England's fruit and vegetable crops, and residents have the ability to help by enhancing local habitats. The university is hosting a free event on the subject on July 30 at the New Hampshire Agricultural Experiment Station's Woodman Horticultural Research Farm in Durham.

The university says New Hampshire has a diverse set of native bees, but habitat loss is a threat to the pollinators. Cathy Neal, a researcher with the agricultural experiment station, says hundreds of pollinator gardens and habitats have been installed in the state in recent years.

