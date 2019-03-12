Police ID pedestrian in Shelburne crash

Police in Vermont say a pedestrian was hit by a car and taken to the hospital over the weekend.

Shelburne police say a single car hit Justin Sweeney Sunday night on a road in Shelburne. Officers have not said if the victim was in a crosswalk.

The road was closed for part of Sunday night but has now reopened. Police say the driver was not injured in the crash, and police have not said if they will file charges.

Investigators say speed and impairment are not factors in the crash.

