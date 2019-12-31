Police now searching for two suspects in rash of burglaries

Police say they're now looking for two men responsible for a string of break-ins at four convenience stores in Chittenden and Lamoille Counties.

They took place between December 21 and 25th during the early morning hours at the Jericho Jolly, the Eden Mini Mart, the Cupboard Deli in Cambridge and the Madonna Mobil in Cambridge.

Police say in each case the suspects broke the front door glass or front window glass and stole a large quantity of cigarettes before fleeing.

Surveillance photos show the men driving away in a silver Subaru Impreza wagon with front end damage.

If you have any information contact VSP at the Williston Barracks at 802-878-7111.