US-Canada border to close late Friday to nonessential trips

The Canadian government says the Canada-U.S. border will be closed to all nonessential travel in both directions on Friday night.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says it will take "weeks to months" for social-distancing measures in his country to be lifted.

Both the U.S. and Canada have been in talks in recent days to negotiate a mutual halt to tourism and family visits but leaving the flow of trade intact.

Canada relies on the U.S. for 75% of its exports and about 18% of American exports go to Canada.

Much of Canada’s food supply comes from or via the U.S.

