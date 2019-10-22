US Census Bureau hiring thousands

The U.S. Census Bureau is recruiting thousands of people to help with the 2020 census count.

You could join about 500,000 census takers across the U.S. next year.

And for anyone just registering for the census, you will be able to register your household online for the first time ever this year. If the online version isn't for you or you don't have access, you can still mark your household over the phone or by mail.

The bureau says a proper count could go a long way for your community.

"Six-hundred-and-seventy-five-billion dollars goes to states and local communities every year due to census data. It's money for schools, senior centers, health clinics, transportation, emergency management, anything you think of to help your community. So, it's important that everyone fills out the census because a better count means more for your community," said Maria Olmedo-Malagon, the program manager of the 2020 census.

The bureau says the workers going door to door will mostly be looking for people who didn't register at all.

If you're interested, you can apply online. Click here for more information.