US Census Bureau looks for workers in Vermont

The U.S. Census Bureau is having difficulty finding workers to recruit in Vermont ahead of the 2020 count.

The bureau is looking for 565 applicants to help it solidify the list of home addresses where census forms will be mailed next year. The Bennington Banner reports work begins this summer and will run for three months, but can extend into the actual census-taking next year.

The estimate right now is that 132,000 of 350,000 housing units in Vermont would be canvassed starting in August. New York Region Census Center Deputy Director Ian Hull says the bureau is still determining how many addresses they need to canvass.

The bureau is specifically looking for locals to help conduct the census in their communities since they'd be most familiar with their area.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)