The U.S. Department of Agriculture has created relief programs for farmers. The federal government is stepping in to help crop producers and dairy farmers like Bernie Guillemette during the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.S.D.A is offering a nineteen billion dollar relief fund to farmers across the country to help offset lost profit. Vermont's Agriculture Secretary Anson Tebbets says he's not sure how much each farmer would receive from the program.

"The direct payment program from the U.S.D.A. will be critical for them to keep operating," he said, "but the formula has not been decided yet so we don't know what it will be to the individual farmer in Vermont."

Bernie Guillemette says he's relieved there is some help on the way, but is preparing for the possibility of a low percentage of the cut.

"Right here in the Northeast there's a lot of milk hitting the ground because there's, they claim there's no demand for it," he said, "You start divy-ing it up across all sectors it probably will be helpful, but I don't know if it will be helpful enough to save some of these farms."

The U.S.D.A. is expected to release more information on how to sign up, and when to expect the money in the next few weeks