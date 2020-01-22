US, France tax deal good news for restaurants, businesses

A reprieve for wine lovers: The U.S. is agreeing to back off a 100% tariff on European wines.

The deal is a potential sign of goodwill in the U.S. and EU's increasingly tense relations over trade.

France's finance minister says his country will delay its digital tax, which would have targeted businesses like Facebook and Google for operating overseas.

The U.S. imposed a 25% tariff on some European wines and threatened to raise it up to 100%.

Congressman Peter Welch says the added expense would have greatly impacted wine sellers' bottom lines.

"I think that this could trickle down over many years to really create devastation to our small economy in Vermont and the rest of the word," said Matt Farkas of the Beverage Warehouse.

"These tariffs are ill-placed, incredibly destructive and applied with lack of concern for who they will hurt," said Leslie McCrorey-Wells of Pizzeria Verita, Trattoria Delia and Sotto Enoteca.

The agreement to table those tariffs expires in December.

Meanwhile, President Trump says he is still unhappy with the EU's overall approach to trade with the U.S.