US Marshals arrest Burlington fugitive

The U.S. Marshals Service has arrested a fugitive wanted by the Vermont Department of Correction and the Burlington Police.

Khalif Jones, 23, was picked up Monday after failing to appear for drug trafficking charges from an arrest in June. The Burlington man was also wanted by the Department of Corrections for escaping on furlough when he didn't follow his release conditions from a conviction for aggravated assault with a weapon.

Police say Jones is associated with the Crips gang in New York City and already has felony convictions. He was arrested at the Motel 6 in Colcheser and is being held on $10,000 bail.

