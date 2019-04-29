US Marshals hike reward for accused killer Leroy Headley

Authorities are upping their reward for information leading to the arrest of accused killer Leroy Headley.

Headley, 37, is wanted for the May 2018 killing of his girlfriend, Anette Lumumba, in their South Burlington home.

The U.S. Marshals Service is now offering up to $10,000 for information leading to Headley's capture.

Authorities believe Headley has shaved his head, changed his appearance and is now living under a fake name.

They say he is originally from Jamaica and has ties across the U.S., Jamaica and Canada.

Leroy Headley is a black man, 5-feet-6 to 5-feet-7-inches tall with a medium to average build. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Headley's whereabouts is asked to call U.S. Marshals at 1-877-WANTED-2.