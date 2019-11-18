US Marshals increase reward for South Burlington murder suspect

The U.S. Marshal's Service is upping the reward for the capture of the man accused of murdering a South Burlington woman last year.

Leroy Headley

Leroy Headley is wanted for the murder of his girlfriend, Anette Lumumba, in their South Burlington home in May 2018. The native Jamaican has been on the run ever since. Authorities are now offering $25,000 for information leading to his capture.

The city of Newport Beach and private donors are offering another $75,000.

He has also been added to the U.S. Marshal's Service Top 15 most wanted list

Authorities say Headley traveled to Philadelphia after the murder and they say he could still be living there. He also has ties in Las Vegas, parts of Massachusetts and Florida, and could have associates in Montreal and Toronto. They say he is also wanted for the sexual assault of a minor.

He is believed to have shaved his head, changed his appearance and is now living under a fake name.

Headley is a black man, 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-7 inches tall with a medium to average build. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Headley's whereabouts is asked to call U.S. Marshals at 1-877-WANTED-2.