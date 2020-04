For the first time in more than 100 years, a U.S. Navy combat ship will be named for Vermont.

Secretary of the Navy Ray Mabus joined Vermont Gov. Peter Shumlin and Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger for the announcement in September 2014.

The Navy has commissioned the construction of a nuclear-powered fast-attack submarine that will be called the USS Vermont.

Editor's note: This story was first published on Sept. 18, 2014.