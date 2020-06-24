US Senate Democrats block Republican police reform bill

A Republican police reform measure collapsed in the U.S. Senate Wednesday when Democrats blocked it.

Senate Democrats say the legislation is an inadequate response to nationwide calls for action to address police misconduct and racial injustice.

Democratic leaders called for bipartisan talks before the vote, calling the current bill "disastrously weak."

Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy called for the bill to be sent to committee so that a consensus can be reached.

"On many of the most pressing issues, for example addressing the true racial inequalities or disparities or discrimination, the Republican bill defers either by doing nothing at all or leaving it to a future commission to study it," said Leahy, D-Vermont.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell changed his vote to "no" at the end of the vote, a procedural move that preserves his ability to call the measure back up for a revote later if he chooses.