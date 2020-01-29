US Senate panel digs into #1 senior scam

The Department of Justice is taking groundbreaking action to crack down on hundreds of millions of scam robocalls. It's filing for temporary restraining orders against U.S. telecom carriers allegedly facilitating those fraudulent calls. Most of them originate in India, and older Americans are losing millions of dollars a year. The Senate Wednesday held a hearing to look into what is called the number one scam in America -- Social Security fraud. .

Machel Andersen and her husband Kyle, a Utah state representative, say they know many people won't be able to believe they became victims of the Social Security scam. But they say the fact they did means others need a warning.

"It truly is embarrassing. I'm embarrassed. Really embarrassed," Machel said.

"Maybe this happened to us for a purpose," Kyle said. "Maybe it happened to us so that we could help others."

The scam started in December when Machel says she got calls claiming her social security number had been compromised and "had been used to set up multiple bank accounts associated with a drug cartel."

She says a man claiming to be a DEA investigator then said her family was in danger. "He continued to talk to me about the danger my family was in if I didn't cooperate, that these people were very dangerous, that they were watching me... that I needed to do what I was told and not tell anyone," Machel said.

Not only that, she says he told her she needed to transfer all the money in the family's bank accounts "to an off-shore account that would be safe, before the fraudulent accounts were seized, or she would lose all of their money."

To prove it, he sent her what he said was a warrant for her arrest for drug trafficking and money laundering that would be used if she didn't show full cooperation.

"I drove to the credit union and I transferred all of our money into our checking. We had CDs, I cashed them in. I paid the penalties," Machel said.

All told over a week's time, she wired $150,000 to the crooks. It was only after the scammer asked her to take out a mortgage on their home that the light finally dawned and she told her husband.

"I first said 'are you sick?' And she said, 'no, I'm not sick,'" Kyle said. "She said, 'I have given away every penny that we have.' At first, I just felt a sense of relief, like no she's fine At the same time, I felt like throwing up. I just felt this gut punch and I felt sick.

"I was asked by someone, how could you be so stupid? But at the time that I was going through it, it was very real," Machel said.

"I'm really concerned that as our population ages, that the matter is only going to get worse," said Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine. Seniors have lost nearly $38 million to the scam according to Collins. "Oftentimes our seniors are embarrassed when they realize they've been ripped off and they are too ashamed to admit they've lost their life savings to a scammer. They shouldn't be embarrassed. They should report this."

the Andersons say they'll survive the dollar loss but others may not. "We don't want anyone else to go through this," Machel said. "A lot of people since this has happened to us have gotten those calls and called us and said, 'I just got a Social Security call, what should I do?' And we say, 'hang up.'"

The FBI put out a warning this week saying the crooks are now spoofing the FBI's phone number to run scams, so when they call it looks like they're calling from the FBI. Then, they tell them to buy gift cards, which of course the FBI will never ask you to do.

