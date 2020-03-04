US Senate poised to approve coronavirus emergency funding

The Senate is close to a deal that would authorize billions of dollars in emergency funding to fight coronavirus.

The death toll from COVID-19 is up to 10 in the U.S. as leaders in Congress have been negotiating on a response for over a week.

Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy helped negotiate the bill and spoke about it on the Senate floor Wednesday afternoon.

"When we confront this widening crisis, it's important to remember we're not doing it as Republicans or Democrats seeking to score political points in addressing this threat. It's not something for the Republican or the Democratic Party to deal with. We should deal as what we are. We are Americans," Leahy said.

The package also includes $500 million for telehealth programs over a 10 year period.

