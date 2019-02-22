US and China resume trade talks as Pres. Trump's deadline nears

The Trump administration and Chinese negotiators have resumed high-level talks aimed at resolving a trade dispute that has escalated uncertainty for corporations, unsettled investors and posed a threat to the global economy.

A Chinese team led by Vice Premier Liu He is meeting with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and other American officials. Liu is scheduled to meet President Donald Trump in the White House on Friday afternoon.

Trump is set to raise tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese imports if the two sides can't reach a deal by March 2. But he has said he'd consider extending the deadline if negotiators are nearing an agreement.

The world's two biggest economies are sparring over U.S. allegations that China steals trade secrets and forces American companies to hand over technology.