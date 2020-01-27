US attorney announces $145M settlement in opioid case

A San Francisco company will pay the largest criminal fine in Vermont history to resolve criminal and civil investigations into a kickback scheme.

U.S. Attorney for Vermont Christina Nolan says Practice Fusion Incorporated will pay $145 million.

In a settlement, Practice Fusion admits to helping promote pharmaceutical companies through its software. Doctors would receive alerts that patients may benefit from certain drugs, including opioids.

"What is illegal is to pay for one of these with the intention, with the design to increase sales of your product-- your extended-release opioids. The intention, basically, to line your pockets," Nolan said.

This case is the first criminal action against an electronic health records vendor.

Most of the money is going to the federal government and states to resolve accusations that Practice Fusion accepted kickbacks and misrepresented its software.