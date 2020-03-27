U.S. lawmakers push for Congress to vote remotely

Vermont state lawmakers are taking steps to vote remotely, but two U-S Senators from our region want to know why they can't vote remotely too.

Both Senators Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) and Kirsten Gillibrand say they would like to vote remotely during the coronavirus crisis.

Yesterday the Vermont House passed a bill that would allow representatives to vote from home. The Senate hasn't voted on it yet. Lawmakers in Washington still need to appear in person on Capitol Hill to cast their votes.

"So I hope that Congress can enter this century and allow for remote voting," says Sen. Gillibrand. "It makes perfect sense, especially during the national emergency, so that we can be constantly working on behalf of our constituents because there is going to be another bill. We do need to continue to putting resources into our state, and so we need the ability to do that with only resources.))

Sen. Leahy says he doesn't want to vote remotely during normal times, but this is not a normal situation.