US to play host country France, who are hardly an underdog in the Women’s World Cup

The United States plays France today in a Women’s World Cup match that’s been described as a final in the quarterfinals.

A sellout crowd is expected in Paris to watch the defending champions take on the upstart hosts. The Americans have played the French 23 times, with France winning just three. But the last three matches have tilted toward France, with two wins and a draw.

“They’ve got a great trophy cabinet and we still have everything to prove,” French captain Amandine Henry said.

However, a heat wave will surely affect play. The match doesn’t begin until 9 p.m. local time (3 p.m. ET), but temperatures will be in the 90s throughout the day.

The U.S. struggled against Spain but won 2-1 to make it to the quarterfinals. Les Blues defeated Brazil on Sunday 2-1.

